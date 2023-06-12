Heatwave Alert: Soaring Temperature Forces Schools In India To Impose Curbs

Heatwave alert: IMD announces increased maximum temperatures across THESE states in next 4 days | File

If you think heatwave has its repercussions only on nature, think again. Several school from India have postponed its reopening dates, owing to the hazardous heatwave.

On June 10, Visakhapatnam had recorded the highest temperature of 44.6° Celsius at the airport. This has led to limit the school hours in Andhra Pradesh. "We have rescheduled schools timings with limited hours after considering all aspects", says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Following to that, political lead B. Vishnu Kumar Raju has requested the concerned authorities to postpone the school reopening date by 10 days. He has raised this concern as this adverse condition in Vishapatnam was not seen previously.

Sai Kiran Suri, famously known as Vizag Weatherman on twitter requests about extending school reopening dates in Andhra Pradesh.

In addition, Jharkhand schools are skeptical to reopen as the Met's office sends heatwave alert. “We have held several rounds of talks with Jharkhand education secretary K. Ravikumar regarding the problems faced by students, especially primary and middle-level students, in the harsh weather condition and appealed to him to close the schools till the onset of the monsoon. But no decision has been taken so far and children have to bear the searing heat,” said Ram Murti Thakur, general secretary of Akhil Jharkhand Prathmik Sikshak Sangh.

Moreover, the Jharkhand government has ordered schools to cancel all academic activities till June 14, 2023. A notice regarding the same has been issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand Government. As per the same, all schools in the state will remain closed till June 14, 2023, in the wake of the continued heat wave prevailing in the state.

The uncertainly of school reopening does not end on the above mentioned two states, it also includes Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. With the wavering news of heatwave, the panic and the tension amongst parents and school going children remains constant.