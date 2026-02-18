 Health Crisis Alert: Over 200 Ventilators Defunct In J&K Medical Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHealth Crisis Alert: Over 200 Ventilators Defunct In J&K Medical Colleges

Health Crisis Alert: Over 200 Ventilators Defunct In J&K Medical Colleges

The Jammu and Kashmir government reported that 219 out of 877 ventilators across 10 government medical colleges and the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) are non-functional. GMC Jammu has the highest number of defunct ventilators (111), while some hospitals like Udhampur and Handwara have all ventilators operational, the data revealed.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Health Crisis Alert: Over 200 Ventilators Defunct In J&K Medical Colleges | Representational Image

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said 219 ventilators are defunct in 10 government medical colleges and the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences across the Union Territory.

In a written reply to a starred question raised by MLA Shamim Firdous in the Assembly, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo provided hospital-wise details of functional and defunct ventilators in government medical colleges (GMCs), associated hospitals and other major health institutions, including SKIMS.

Out of a total of 877 ventilators, 658 are functional while 219 are defunct, the official data said.

Read Also
Bihar: Class 10 Student Found Dead On Railway Tracks; Family Says Denial Of Exam Entry Led To...
article-image

According to the data tabled in the House, GMC Jammu and its associated hospitals have a total of 320 ventilators, of which 209 are functional while 111 are non-functional.

FPJ Shorts
RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
RM Finally Got His Driver's License At 31! BTS Leader's First Car Driving Video Goes Viral – WATCH
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art Takes Centre Stage
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art Takes Centre Stage

Similarly, GMC Srinagar's SMHS Hospital has 76 ventilators, with 68 functional and eight non-functional, while its other associated hospitals have 173 ventilators, including 44 that are not working.

The data further said that at GMC Anantnag and its associated hospitals, only 10 ventilators are functional against 26 defunct ones, out of a total of 36.

GMC Baramulla reported two non-functional ventilators out of 41, while GMC Doda has 10 defunct ventilators out of 27 installed.

Read Also
TN TET 2026 Registration Begins At trb.tn.gov.in; Apply By April 10, Exam On July 4 & 5
article-image

GMC Kathua reported two non-functional ventilators out of 52, GMC Rajouri three out of 54, and GMC Udhampur reported all 39 ventilators to be functional. GMC Handwara also reported all six ventilators as functional.

At the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, 13 out of 53 ventilators were reported to be non-functional.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At nta.nic.in/niftee; Here’s How To...
NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At nta.nic.in/niftee; Here’s How To...
NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC To Close Choice Filling & Locking Tomorrow
NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC To Close Choice Filling & Locking Tomorrow
Kerala Govt To Regularise 20,000 Aided School Teachers, Pending Supreme Court Verdict
Kerala Govt To Regularise 20,000 Aided School Teachers, Pending Supreme Court Verdict
OpenAI Partners With Top Indian Universities To Build AI-Ready Talent Across Disciplines
OpenAI Partners With Top Indian Universities To Build AI-Ready Talent Across Disciplines
COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Test Link Released At comedk.org; Exam On May 9, Apply Till March 16
COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Test Link Released At comedk.org; Exam On May 9, Apply Till March 16