TN TET 2026 Registration Begins At trb.tn.gov.in; Apply By April 10, Exam On July 4 & 5

TN TET 2026 Registration: The TN TET 2026 enrolment procedure has begun, according to the Teacher Recruitment Board, TRB TN. The direct URL to apply for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test may be found on TRB TN's official website at trb.tn.gov.in. The deadline for working teachers to apply for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test is April 10, 2026.

TN TET 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration Begins: Ongoing (Application window now open)

Last Date to Apply: April 10, 2026

TN TET 2026 Exam Dates: July 4 and July 5, 2026

TN TET 2026 Registration: Registration fees

Examination Fee (General Category & Others): ₹600 per application

Examination Fee (SC / SCA / ST / Differently Abled Persons): ₹300 per application

Mode of Payment: Online only

Payment Methods Accepted: Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card (through Payment Gateway)

TN TET 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply online:

Step 1: Go to trb.tn.gov.in, the official website of TRB TN.

Step 2: On the front site, click the link for TN TET 2026 registration.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their registration information on a new page.

Step 4: Log in to the account after completing the registration process.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

TN TET 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

Total Questions: 150 (for Paper I and Paper II)

Total Marks: 150 marks

Exam Duration: 3 hours

TN TET 2026 Registration: Qualifying marks

For BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, and PWD, the minimum qualifying score is 50%, or 75 marks; for SC, SCA, and ST category, it is 40%, or 60 marks; and for the general category, it is 60%, or 90 marks.

Candidates will receive the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Paper-I / Paper-II Eligibility Certificate if they received the scores listed above in TNTET Paper I / TNTET Paper II.

Candidates should visit TRB TN's official website for additional relevant information.