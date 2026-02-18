SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26 Expected Anytime Soon At ssc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off, Steps To Download

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–2026 is expected to be made available on the official website, ssc.gov.in, shortly. The Staff Selection Commission, the conducting body, took longer than anticipated to announce the results. The dates of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 test were November 12–30, 2026. The candidates who took the test will receive the results in PDF format. Candidates will receive a direct download link as soon as the results are announced.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: Important dates

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Dates: November 12 to November 30, 2026

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result: Expected to be released soon

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: Steps to check the result

To view the outcome, adhere to the guidelines listed below:

Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in to log in to the official SSC CHSL Tier 1 website.

Step 2: Click on the result tab once you're on the homepage.

Step 3: To view the results, select the SSC CHSL exam tab.

Step 4: Get the SSC CHSL results for the position you took the test for.

Step 5: Using the search function on the result PDF, enter the roll number.

Step 6: For future use, save the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result PDF.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: Details mentioned on merit list

The following will be on the SSC CHSL Tier 1 merit list:

- The shortlisted candidates' roll number

- The name of the candidate

- Shortlisting based on categories

- The quantity of applicants who met Tier 2 requirements

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: Cut-off

Separate Cut-Off for Each Category: UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, PwBD and other reserved categories

Expected Cut-Off (General/UR Category): Between 132–135 and 137–140 marks

Factors Affecting Cut-Off:

- Number of candidates who appeared

- Difficulty level of the exam

- Total number of vacancies

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025–26: What's next?

Candidates who meet the requirements for Tier 1 will also be able to take the Tier 2 exam. It could take place in March or April of 2026.