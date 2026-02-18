 TG EAPCET Registration 2026: Link Activates From 11:30 AM Tomorrow; Check Details to Apply Here
Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
TG EAPCET 2026: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2026 (TG EAPCET-2026) conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will be starting its registration window from tomorrow, i.e., 18th February.

Candidates who wish to take admission in agriculture, engineering, and pharmacy courses and are also eligible can submit their applications tomorrow from 11.30 am onwards at the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates facing any issue with the registration can reach ou to the help desk via email tgeapcethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in or call at +91-7416923578 and +91-7416908215 from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM (Excluding Sundays and public holidays).

TG EAPCET Registration 2026 : Important Dates

Online Application Start Date: 19-02-2026 (Thursday)

Last Date to Submit Applications (Without Late Fee): 04-04-2026 (Saturday)

Edit Option for Submitted Online Applications: 06-04-2026 (Monday) to 08-04-2026 (Wednesday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹250: 10-04-2026 (Friday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹500: 15-04-2026 (Wednesday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹2,500: 20-04-2026 (Monday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹5,000: 24-04-2026 (Friday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹10,000: 02-05-2026 (Saturday)

Hall Ticket Download – Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P): From 23-04-2026 (Thursday) onwards

Hall Ticket Download – Engineering (E): From 27-04-2026 (Monday) onwards

TG EAPCET Registration 2026: How to Apply

The registration link will be activated from 11:30 am onwards tomorrow. 

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the “Pay Registration Fee” on the online application section and proceed to payment through debit card, credit card, and net banking. Candidates should note down the payment reference ID.

Step 3: Next, fill in the application details, such as personal details, academic details, and documents.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as a scanned signature and photograph within in the specified requirements.

Step 5: Click submit and note down the application number

TG EAPCET Registration 2026: Application Fees

Engineering (E)

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: ₹1,000

Others: ₹1,800

