 Greater Noida: Police Detains 5 University Students Over Violence
Greater Noida: Police Detains 5 University Students Over Violence

According to a police official, a girl student was at the centre of the argument between the two warring groups of students.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
 Five students of a private university in Greater Noida were briefly taken into custody by the police after a fight broke out between two sides over an argument, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident, which was captured on mobile phone cameras and surfaced on social media, took place in the Dadri police station area on Monday and was triggered by a previous altercation between them three days ago, they said. According to a police official, a girl student was at the centre of the argument between the two warring groups of students.

“On Tuesday, there was a dispute between two parties of students studying in the same university in the Dadri area over an issue that took place three days ago between Shantanu and Shivam, both residents of Delhi,” a police spokesperson said.

“There was a fight but no information regarding this was given at the Dadri police station nor was it received through any medium. On Tuesday, a fight broke out between the first party’s Vedant Deda, Aryan Arora and Ojas Mishra and the second party’s Nitish Bhati alias Lucky Bhati and Sushant Bhadana,” the spokesperson said.

The accused students involved in the fight from both sides were detained by the officials of the Dadri police station and they were later let off, according to the official.

The police also rejected the claim of an abduction in the case, whose two or three random videos surfaced on social media Tuesday, purportedly showing the rival groups moving around in cars and engaging in assault.

