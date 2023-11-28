BTech Student Found Dead In Greater Noida, No Suicide Note Found 

He was a student of Lloyd Institute of Engineering and Technology in Greater Noida. | Pixabay

The body of an engineering student has been found hanging from a ceiling fan in his Greater Noida flat. As no suicide note has been discovered, police are trying to probe all angles, including murder.

After the body was found, the police identified the dead student as Aditya Tripathi. He was a student of Lloyd Institute of Engineering and Technology in Greater Noida.

Police Investigation

Tripathi used to share a flat with three friends at the Nimbus Society in Greater Noida, which is under the Beta 2 police station, according to sources.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when his roommates went to Delhi.

No suicide note was discovered there, according to police confirmation. According to the police, they were both murder and suicide angles.