 Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant Dies By Hanging Self, 28th Case This Year
Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant Dies By Hanging Self, 28th Case This Year

The 20-year-old student identified as Faureed Hussain hailed from West Bengal.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
The student was found hanging in his room | File Image

A student preparing for NEET took his own life in Kota, Rajasthan. The 20-year-old student identified as Faureed Hussain hailed from West Bengal. It is also city’s 28th suicide this year alone, as reported by India Today. 

He was found hanging in his room in the Waqf Nagar area of the city.  The student resided in the rented home, which also housed a few other students.

In response to the incident, the police stated that they had notified his family members and were looking into the reason behind the suicide.

The last time the students saw Hussain was around 4 p.m., after which his room was locked from the inside until almost 7 p.m.

When Hussain did not answer their calls, his friends asked the landlord to step in. The police then arrived at the scene and discovered the body of the student.

The police told India Today that the student's body will be given to his family after a postmortem examination.

Kota is India’s largest coaching hub wherein students from all over the country flock to prepare for various entrance tests. 

