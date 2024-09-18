Gaatha 2024: Mumbai's Premier Storytelling Festival To Return With 'Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives' Theme

Canadian storyteller Dan Yashinsky on the Opening Ceremony of Gaatha 2023 |

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University and Mumbai Storytellers Society have announced the second edition of Gaatha, Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, which has been scheduled from October 18 to October 20. The theme for this year is ‘Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives’ and will highlight Kerala’s rich heritage and culture.

About Mumbai Storytellers Society

Mumbai Storytellers Society was established in 2019 as a not-for-profit organization to revive the ancient oral tradition of storytelling. Gaatha- Mumbai International Storytelling Festival was conceived as a celebration of heritage through the art of storytelling in its myriad forms, with a commitment to keeping this timeless tradition alive.

About The Festival

The festival provides a platform for storytellers from diverse local, national, and international backgrounds. This year’s edition celebrates the state of Kerala, and its rich heritage, culture, and traditional dance forms. The storytellers at this year’s event will include Heather Forest, Aparna Athreya, Dr. Gauri Raje, Rosemarie Somaiah, Dr. Santushya, Aarti Jain, Usha Venkatraman, Rohini Ramanathan, and Shilpa Mudbi among others.

The festival includes various events like Ghost Stories, and Queer Kahaaniya to name a few. A notable addition is Gaatha’s Outreach Programme, Gaatha in the City which provides a platform for storytellers to travel to different schools in Mumbai for storytelling, expanding the festival’s audience. This three-day event will be held on the lush green campus of Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai. The theme for this year is ‘Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives’.

Statement Of Amrita Somaiya, Festive Chief Of Gaatha Mumbai International Storytelling Festival

Amrita Somaiya, festival chief, of Gaatha Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, said, “Stories and storytelling are the threads that weave the cultural fabric of a nation, leaving behind a legacy for generations to cherish. At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we have always championed cultural initiatives, ensuring they not only survive but thrive. After the success of Gaatha in 2023, I truly believe in the transformative power of storytelling. Join us at Gaatha 2024 with a new theme, and experience the magic of stories in the serene green oasis of our beautiful campus.”

MSS fosters community engagement through monthly meetups across Mumbai, offering a platform to share and listen to stories that preserve culture and tradition. The society also promotes social awareness on topics such as education, environment, women’s rights, and diversity appreciation. As champions of oral storytelling, MSS continues to celebrate and preserve this timeless art form in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai.

Statement Of Usha Venkatraman, Festival Director Of Gaatha- Mumbai International Storytelling Festival

Usha Venkatraman, festival director of Gaatha- Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, said, “I am privileged to invite you to the Gaatha Mumbai International Storytelling Festival 2024, hosted at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. This October, join us for the second edition of Gaatha, one of India’s largest and most anticipated storytelling festivals. With its rich blend of tradition and culture, Gaatha is set to be a highlight of Mumbai’s festival season”