 Gaatha 2024: Mumbai's Premier Storytelling Festival To Return With 'Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives' Theme
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGaatha 2024: Mumbai's Premier Storytelling Festival To Return With 'Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives' Theme

Gaatha 2024: Mumbai's Premier Storytelling Festival To Return With 'Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives' Theme

The festival provides a platform for storytellers from diverse local, national, and international backgrounds. This year’s edition celebrates the state of Kerala, and its rich heritage, culture, and traditional dance forms.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Canadian storyteller Dan Yashinsky on the Opening Ceremony of Gaatha 2023 |

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University and Mumbai Storytellers Society have announced the second edition of Gaatha, Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, which has been scheduled from October 18 to October 20. The theme for this year is ‘Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives’ and will highlight Kerala’s rich heritage and culture.

About Mumbai Storytellers Society

Mumbai Storytellers Society was established in 2019 as a not-for-profit organization to revive the ancient oral tradition of storytelling. Gaatha- Mumbai International Storytelling Festival was conceived as a celebration of heritage through the art of storytelling in its myriad forms, with a commitment to keeping this timeless tradition alive.

Stroyteller Usha Venkatraman

Stroyteller Usha Venkatraman |

About The Festival

FPJ Shorts
Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here
Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here
Govinda's Wife Sunita Wishes To Replace Archana Puran Singh On Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Agar Krushna-Kashmera Nahi Hote Toh...'
Govinda's Wife Sunita Wishes To Replace Archana Puran Singh On Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Agar Krushna-Kashmera Nahi Hote Toh...'
'One Nation, One Election Cannot Work In A Democracy,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
'One Nation, One Election Cannot Work In A Democracy,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone Buys ₹17.8 Crore House Next To Ranveer Singh's Mother's Bandra Apartment
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone Buys ₹17.8 Crore House Next To Ranveer Singh's Mother's Bandra Apartment

The festival provides a platform for storytellers from diverse local, national, and international backgrounds. This year’s edition celebrates the state of Kerala, and its rich heritage, culture, and traditional dance forms. The storytellers at this year’s event will include Heather Forest, Aparna Athreya, Dr. Gauri Raje, Rosemarie Somaiah, Dr. Santushya, Aarti Jain, Usha Venkatraman, Rohini Ramanathan, and Shilpa Mudbi among others.

The festival includes various events like Ghost Stories, and Queer Kahaaniya to name a few. A notable addition is Gaatha’s Outreach Programme, Gaatha in the City which provides a platform for storytellers to travel to different schools in Mumbai for storytelling, expanding the festival’s audience. This three-day event will be held on the lush green campus of Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai. The theme for this year is ‘Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives’.

Read Also
Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s Orion Racing India Shines At Formula Student Austria 2024
article-image

Statement Of Amrita Somaiya, Festive Chief Of Gaatha Mumbai International Storytelling Festival

Amrita Somaiya, festival chief, of Gaatha Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, said, “Stories and storytelling are the threads that weave the cultural fabric of a nation, leaving behind a legacy for generations to cherish. At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we have always championed cultural initiatives, ensuring they not only survive but thrive. After the success of Gaatha in 2023, I truly believe in the transformative power of storytelling. Join us at Gaatha 2024 with a new theme, and experience the magic of stories in the serene green oasis of our beautiful campus.”

MSS fosters community engagement through monthly meetups across Mumbai, offering a platform to share and listen to stories that preserve culture and tradition. The society also promotes social awareness on topics such as education, environment, women’s rights, and diversity appreciation. As champions of oral storytelling, MSS continues to celebrate and preserve this timeless art form in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai: Art Exhibition of Somaiya Vidyavihar University Immerse Fellows
article-image

Statement Of Usha Venkatraman, Festival Director Of Gaatha- Mumbai International Storytelling Festival

Usha Venkatraman, festival director of Gaatha- Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, said, “I am privileged to invite you to the Gaatha Mumbai International Storytelling Festival 2024, hosted at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. This October, join us for the second edition of Gaatha, one of India’s largest and most anticipated storytelling festivals. With its rich blend of tradition and culture, Gaatha is set to be a highlight of Mumbai’s festival season”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In UK: Strathclyde University Invites International Students To Apply For Dean's Scholarships

Study In UK: Strathclyde University Invites International Students To Apply For Dean's Scholarships

UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Now Open For 232 Positions, Apply By October 8; Detailed Notice Inside

UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Now Open For 232 Positions, Apply By October 8; Detailed Notice Inside

Urdu Medium Students Schools Face New Challenges With CBSE's Language Shift: Report

Urdu Medium Students Schools Face New Challenges With CBSE's Language Shift: Report

Rajasthan RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 Syllabus OUT; Check Here

Rajasthan RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 Syllabus OUT; Check Here

Gaatha 2024: Mumbai's Premier Storytelling Festival To Return With 'Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives'...

Gaatha 2024: Mumbai's Premier Storytelling Festival To Return With 'Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives'...