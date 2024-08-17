Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s Orion Racing India Shines At Formula Student Austria 2024 | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University announces the success of its students from K J Somaiya College of Engineering. The Mega Project team, Orion Racing India, secured 25th place out of 38 finalists at Formula Student Austria 2024, held at the Red Bull Ring F1 Track in Austria 2024.

The team participated with their 3rd EV Prototype named Pegasus, marking a historic achievement as India’s first EV team to complete an Endurance Event. Formula Student Austria is an annual international engineering competition held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. It is part of the larger Formula Student series designed to challenge university students worldwide to design, build, and race small, formula-style vehicles.



Team Orion Racing India excelled in various events at Formula Student Austria 2024 such as in the Static Events, secured 5th place as Finalists in the Cost and Manufacturing Event, 15th place in the Business Plan Presentation Event, and 30th place in the Engineering Design Event. In Dynamic Events, they stood at 20th place in the Autocross Event, 9th place in the Endurance Event, and 9th place in the Efficiency Event.

Pegasus by Orion team at Formula Student Austria 2024 | Special Arrangement

With these achievements, the team also created an International Record of being 'The first Indian EV team to complete endurance internationally'. The team also holds the record for being 'The first and only Indian team to complete endurance internationally in both combustion and electric category'.

“Our students’ success at Formula Student Austria is a testament to their extraordinary dedication, technical prowess, and the innovative spirit fostered at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. This achievement not only highlights the talent and hard work of our students but also underscores our commitment to guiding them in turning their visions into reality,” said Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University. “Securing 25th place among 38 finalists from across the globe is a remarkable feat that fills our entire university community with immense pride.”

Orion team with Vice Chancellor and Principal of K.J, Somaiya College of Engineering | Special Arrangement

Dr. Suresh K. Ukarande, Principal of K J Somaiya College of Engineering, praised the team’s efforts, saying, “The foresight, vision, and technical expertise demonstrated by our students are truly commendable. This success is a clear reflection of the collaborative effort between our students and their mentors. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the students and faculty members involved, particularly Faculty Advisor Dr. Manoj Pawar and Mentor Ronak Singh. This achievement serves as a benchmark for future cohorts, proving that success is always within reach with the right guidance and determination.”