Somaiya Vidyavihar Hosts AIU National Inter-University Squash Tournament

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) hosted the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) National Inter-University Squash Tournament. The tournament took place from February 20th to February 23rd, 2024, with participation from 22 renowned universities across India. In an exciting culmination, Somaiya Vidyavihar University clinched victory in the men's category, and University of Madras secured the top position in the women's category

The tournament at SVU's state-of-the-art sports facilities showcased the exceptional talent and competitive spirit of university-level squash players from all corners of the country. It provided a platform for the student athletes to exhibit their skills. SVU's commitment to promoting sports and nurturing talent was evident throughout the tournament.

The university's world-class infrastructure and unwavering support for sports development were pivotal to the event's success. After intense matches filled with thrilling displays of sportsmanship, SVU announced the winners of the (edition) AIU National Inter-University Squash Tournament:

The results (final) Men's Category: Somaiya Vidyavihar University won against MJP Rohilkhand University 3-1, Suraj Chand beat Aryan Singh (11-7, 14-12,11-5), Avinash sahani Beat Sajid Khan (11-5, 11-8,11-9), Rahul Baitha lost Saurabh Kumar (5-11, 7-11, 8-11), Om Semwal beat Udhay Bharti (11-5, 11-8, 11-2)

In the match for the third place men's category, University of Mumbai won against Lovely Professional University 3-1.

In the Women’s category University of Madras continued their dominance to emerge as Champions once again. They defeated the Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR by 3-1. For the third Place, University of Mumbai defeated University of Kerala 3-1.

The success of this tournament would not have been possible without the dedication of the participating teams, the support of the AIU, and the hard work of SVU's organizing committee and volunteers.

"We are thrilled to have successfully hosted the (edition) of the AIU National Inter-University Squash Tournament at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. This tournament showcased the exceptional talent of university-level squash players from across the country and provided a platform for camaraderie and sportsmanship. We congratulate all the winners and participants on their outstanding performances and dedication. SVU remains committed to promoting sports culture and nurturing talent, and we look forward to hosting more such prestigious events in the future." said Aazaz Khan, Director, Somaiya Sports Academy.