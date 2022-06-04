From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here | File Photo

The series of results are to be announced in June. Students waiting for their board results should keep an eye on the official websites for updates. Here is the list of states which have declared the results and states yet to declare them

Maharashtra Board Result 2022:

The Maharashtra HSC results are likely to be declared the next week around June 10 and SSC results are expected on June 20. Students can check their HSC results on mahresults.nic.in. Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra School Education Minister, released a statement saying that the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 would be revealed next week.

Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2022:

The AP SSC exam results 2022 will be announced on June 6, 2022, by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The results were supposed to come out on June 4th. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result 2022 will be available on the board’s official website, bse.ap.gov.in 2022. Students can check the AP result 2022 SSC using their roll number.

Assam Board Result 2022:

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 on Tuesday, June 7. Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be available on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in once it is announced. To see the Assam Class 10 board result 2022, candidates must enter their roll number.

Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) UP Board class 10 and class 12 results will be released in June. The UP Board is expected to release both the UP 10th and 12th Board Results 2022 on the same day. The date and time for the announcement of the UPMSP UP Board Result 2022 has not been updated. Once the result is declared students can check on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Haryana Board Result 22022:

Haryana Board results are likely to be released in June 2022 by the BSEH. Students are advised that as soon as the HBSE 10th and 12th result announcement is issued, it will be made available online at bseh.org.in.



Odisha Board Result 2022:

The Odisha Board 12th result will be announced in June 2022 for all streams by the Council of Higher Secondary Education in Odisha. Students will be able to view their results on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in by entering their roll number and registration number.



West Bengal Board Result 2022:

According to an official announcement, the West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik or Class 12 board result 2022 will be issued on June 10 at 11 a.m., and students will be able to check their results on the official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.Whereas, Madhyamik results were announced on June 3.

Gujarat Board Result 2022:

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 12 board examination results were released on June 4. Students can view their GSEB HSC general stream and vocational results at gseb.org, the Gujarat board's official website.

Goa Board Result 2022:

Class 12 results were announced on May 21 on the official website of the Goa Board, and Class 10 results were announced on June 1 on the official website.



Karnataka Board Result 2022:

On May 19, the Karnataka board class 10 result 2022 was released on the official website. The SSLC examination 2022 was held by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, and over 8 lakh students took part (KSEEB)