Maharashtra HSC 2022 result to be declared tomorrow, know where and how to check

Maharashtra HSC results declared on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in - Click here to know more | Pixabay

Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE on June 8. The Maharshtra board class 12 result will be declared at 1 pm. Maharashtra 12th Toppers 2022 will also be announced soon after the results are declared on mahahsscboard.in

Here are the website where students can check the Maharashtra Board class 12 result:

https://msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in.

Here's is how to check the class 12 HSC result:

1) Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in.

2) check the Latest Announcements Section, on the homepage.

3) Select the link for HSC Result 2022 (Arts, Science or Commerce) and click on it.

4) Enter the exam Roll Number and Mothers’ First Name in the login window.

5) Maharashtra Board result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

6) Also, download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th exam result for future reference.