Maharashtra: HSC results to be declared at 1 pm tomorrow.

Maharashtra 12th Toppers 2022 will also be announced soon after the results are declared on mahahsscboard.in.

Students can check the results by logging on to:

https://msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in.

