Maharashtra HSC 2022 result to be declared tomorrow, know where and how to check

Nearly 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams which were held in from March 4 to April 7

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC results declared on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in - Click here to know more | Pixabay

Results for HSC exams held between March 4 and April 7, 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on June 8 at 1 pm, said School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday. ‘’14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students. Wishing all the student’s good luck,’’ she said.

Gaikwad said, ‘’ The government understands the curiosity and pressure on students and parents. It is noteworthy that the students appear for the exams with full preparation and patience during the ongoing pandemic. I wish the students and parents as tomorrow is very crucial day for students in particular for reaching new heights in their career.’’

Gaikwad said the students can check the result on the following websites.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on submit button.

Step 4: The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print or save a screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 for future reference.

In addition, the students can also check their results on

hscresult.mkcl.org

hsc.mahresults.org.in

article-image
