'Unfortunate & Deeply Saddening': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Deaths During Vijay's Rally In Karur

Left: Crowd at Vijay's rally in Karur Right: PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede that broke out at Tamil Nadu's Karur during actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally. At least 31 people have been killed and 30 have been reported critical in the incident

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi said on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala called the incident a State sponsored murder. "State sponsored murder DMK & Vijay both are criminally responsible for the loss of innocent lives in Karur One is careless & negligent - cares only about Udaynidhi Other is irresponsible & cares about his personal interest Shameful! Condolences to the victims and their families !" he said on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals from the hospital has surfaced.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A stampede broke out on Saturday during Vijay’s campaign rally. Vijay was forced to pause his speech temporarily.

DMK leader Senthil Balaji and the district collector reached the hospital to take stock of the situation. Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed immediate medical aid for the Karur rally victims. Reportedly, the crowd had been waiting for over 6 hours, and Vijay reportedly arrived late.

The first visuals of actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay, following the stampede that killed at least 20 people at his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur have surfaced. Vijay can be seen leaving from the Trichy airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Stalin Reacts

Reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," CM Stalin said on X.