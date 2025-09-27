 'Unfortunate & Deeply Saddening': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Deaths During Vijay's Rally In Karur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Unfortunate & Deeply Saddening': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Deaths During Vijay's Rally In Karur

'Unfortunate & Deeply Saddening': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Deaths During Vijay's Rally In Karur

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi said on X.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Left: Crowd at Vijay's rally in Karur Right: PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede that broke out at Tamil Nadu's Karur during actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally. At least 31 people have been killed and 30 have been reported critical in the incident

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi said on X.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala called the incident a State sponsored murder. "State sponsored murder DMK & Vijay both are criminally responsible for the loss of innocent lives in Karur One is careless & negligent - cares only about Udaynidhi Other is irresponsible & cares about his personal interest Shameful! Condolences to the victims and their families !" he said on X.

Visuals from the hospital has surfaced.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: IMD Issues 'Red Alert' For Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai, Thane, Raigad And Palghar
Weather Update: IMD Issues 'Red Alert' For Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai, Thane, Raigad And Palghar
Mumbai Police Bust Drug Network In City-Wide Crackdown, ₹2.04 Crore Worth Of Narcotics Seized; 11 Drug Peddlers Arrested
Mumbai Police Bust Drug Network In City-Wide Crackdown, ₹2.04 Crore Worth Of Narcotics Seized; 11 Drug Peddlers Arrested
ACC President Mohsin Naqvi Set To Present Trophy After IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Team India's Stance Remains Unclear
ACC President Mohsin Naqvi Set To Present Trophy After IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Team India's Stance Remains Unclear
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive To Remove Floating Waste From Nullahs Across City
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive To Remove Floating Waste From Nullahs Across City

A stampede broke out on Saturday during Vijay’s campaign rally. Vijay was forced to pause his speech temporarily.

DMK leader Senthil Balaji and the district collector reached the hospital to take stock of the situation. Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed immediate medical aid for the Karur rally victims. Reportedly, the crowd had been waiting for over 6 hours, and Vijay reportedly arrived late.

The first visuals of actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay, following the stampede that killed at least 20 people at his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur have surfaced. Vijay can be seen leaving from the Trichy airport.

Read Also
'Unfortunate & Deeply Saddening': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Deaths During Vijay's Rally In Karur
article-image

CM Stalin Reacts

Reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," CM Stalin said on X.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur: HM Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu Express Deep Grief Over...

Stampede At Vijay’s Rally In Karur: HM Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu Express Deep Grief Over...

First Visual Of TVK Chief Vijay From Trichy Airport After Stampede At Karur Rally Surfaces – VIDEO

First Visual Of TVK Chief Vijay From Trichy Airport After Stampede At Karur Rally Surfaces – VIDEO

Stampede At Vijay's Rally In Karur : Over 30 Dead, CM Stalin Orders Emergency Response; Announces...

Stampede At Vijay's Rally In Karur : Over 30 Dead, CM Stalin Orders Emergency Response; Announces...

'Unfortunate & Deeply Saddening': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Deaths During Vijay's Rally In Karur

'Unfortunate & Deeply Saddening': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Deaths During Vijay's Rally In Karur

VIDEO Shows Slipper Thrown At Vijay While Speaking At TVK Rally In Tamil Nadu's Karur, Hits Security...

VIDEO Shows Slipper Thrown At Vijay While Speaking At TVK Rally In Tamil Nadu's Karur, Hits Security...