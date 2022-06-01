NEET, CUET, JEE Mains 2022: From admit cards, exam dates to results, all you should know about entrance tests

NEET

The NTA conducts NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) UG is a pre-medical entrance examination conducted all throughout the country. NEET UG is for those students who aspire to pursue an under graduation in the medical field. This year, NEET-UG will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Dates:

NEET admit cards are to be released in the first week of June 2022 on neet@nta.ac.in. The NEET 2022 is to take place on July 17, 2022 The final answer key and NEET 2022 results will be released in the first week of September 2022.

JEE Mains

The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for engineering students all over India. Institutions like IITs, IIITs, and NITS are amongst some that accept JEE scores while admitting undergraduates into their colleges. June and July will be the two test sessions for JEE Main in 2022.

Dates:

The Admit cards for the June session will be released soon on: jeemain.nta.nic.in The JEE June session will go on from 20th to 29th June 2022. The JEE July session and from 21st to 30th of the month in 2022. The NTA is yet to notify the dates for JEE 2022 results

CUET

Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted by the NTA at an all-India level in a computer-based mode. Initially known as CUCET, the test is conducted in over 500 cities in India and abroad once a year. The exam is conducted in a computer-based mode

Dates:

The Admit card for CUET is to be released in the first week of June 2022 on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET 2022 Entrance Exam is expected to be conducted in the first and second week of July 2022