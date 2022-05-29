From dates, admit cards to counseling schedules, check the latest update on Engineering Entrances

Representative Image | Pixabay

JEE Mains:

The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for engineering students all over India. Institutions like IITs, IIITs, and NITS are amongst some that accept JEE scores while admitting undergraduates into their colleges.

Dates:

June and July will be the two test sessions for JEE Main in 2022.

The June session will go on from 20th to 29th June 2022.

The July session and from 21st to 30th of the month in 2022.

This exam's April and May sessions were postponed due to board examinations.

The Admit cards for the June session will be released soon on: jeemain.nta.nic.in

MET

The Manipal Entrance Test (MET) which is also known as MAHE-OET is a common entrance test for B.Tech. admissions to Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT MAHE Manipal), Manipal University Jaipur (MU Jaipur), and Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT Sikkim).

Dates:

Phase 1 of MET has already commenced and will go on till 31 May.

The phase II of MET goes on from June 9 – to June 11, 2022.

Slot Booking for phase II can be done from June 3 to June 4

The admit card for phase II will be released online on: manipal.edu.

BITSAT

BITSAT-2022 is a Computer-based online test for admissions of engineering students across the campuses of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science(BITS) present in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. Candidates should check bitsadmission.com for timely updates.

Dates:

The first session for BITSAT is to be conducted from 02-Jul-2022 to 09-Jul-2022

The registration for the first session ends on 10-Jun-2022

The Admit Card for the first session will be released on 25-Jun-2022

The second session of BITSAT is to be held from 03-Aug-2022 to 07-Aug-2022

The registration for the second session ends on 20-July-2022

The Admit Card for the second session will be released on 31-Jul-2022

MHTCET

The MHT-CET or Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is conducted by the Government of Maharashtra annually for B.Tech/ B.E admissions. Colleges around Maharashtra like COEP, VJTI, and VIT consider the CET results eligible for admission.

Dates:

The MHT CET will be conducted from August 5 to August 11, 2022, for the PCM group

The MHTCET will be conducted from August 12 to August 20, 2022, for the PCB group

The Admit card for MHT CET 2022 will be released shortly on mahacet.org.

VITEEE

The VITEEE or Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination is conducted by VIT University, Vellore, on a national level to admit students into their B.Tech course. It is a computer-based examination divided into 5 sections: Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Aptitude, and English

Dates:

As per the revised schedule VITEEE, 2022 will be conducted from June 30 to July 6, 2022.

The candidates need to finish slot booking before The VITEEE admit card will soon be released on: https://viteee.vit.ac.in/

CUET

Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted by the NTA at an all-India level in a computer-based mode. Initially known as CUCET, the test is conducted in over 500 cities in India and abroad once a year. The exam is conducted in a computer-based mode

Dates:

The Admit card for CUET is to be released in the first week of June 2022 on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Entrance Exam is expected to be conducted in the first and second week of July 2022

WBJEE

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is conducted by the Government of West Bengal. The exam is conducted for admissions in the engineering colleges and pharmacy colleges for B Tech and B Pharma courses in West Bengal.

The exam has already been conducted for 2022 on April 30. On 26 May the OMR sheets and the answer key for the exam were released, the results for the exam are expected to be released shortly on wbjeeb.nic.in

The counseling will commence after the results are declared.