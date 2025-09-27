 From Struggle To Success: Tamil Nadu Govt Transforms Education Opportunities For Underprivileged Children
The Tamil Nadu government’s initiatives—‘Tamil Pudhalvan’, ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scholarships, and the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ skilling programme—are transforming education for underprivileged children. Students from rural families are pursuing higher education, saving for essentials, and realizing dreams, while schemes like the breakfast programme boost nutrition and attendance.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
From Struggle To Success: Tamil Nadu Govt Transforms Education Opportunities For Underprivileged Children | Representative Photo

Chennai: A gesture by the Tamil Nadu government has brought a significant transformation in the lives of underprivileged children, enabling them to fulfil their aspiration to pursue education.

The monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 under the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' and 'Pudhumai Penn' schemes for state-run school students, along with the skilling programme under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' platform, has helped many rural children begin realising their ambitions of becoming graduates, engineers, doctors or advocates.

"These initiatives of the education department are making high school and higher education accessible to scores of students, fuelling their desire to study for better prospects in life," officials said.

"I stopped asking my relatives and others for money to study. The monthly grant under 'Pudhumai Penn' has helped me to study the EEE course," said Subbalakshmi of Ranipet.

Her father, a goat rearer, and her mother, a daily wage earner, could not afford to send her to college.

"Thank you, CM (M K Stalin) sir, for providing the assistance under 'Pudhumai Penn'. I hope to complete my course and realise my ambition to become a math teacher. I wish that you extend this assistance to students pursuing PG courses," Subbalakshmi, now in her third year of college, said at a state government event to celebrate the success of the special initiatives to improve education-'Tamil Nadu Excels in Education'-held here on September 25.

Immediately, the chief minister remarked, "So, you want to become a math teacher. Come here, teacher, a present is awaiting you." To everyone's surprise, Stalin took out his pen from his shirt pocket, handed it to her and blessed her.

An emotional Subbalakshmi bowed at the feet of the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, seeking their blessings.

In Sathya's case, 34, the scheme encouraged her to join a CSE course in a government polytechnic institute along with her son, and both are now in their third year.

Ramya of Thanjavur said she saved Rs 100 each month from her scholarship and, after a year, bought a hearing aid for her mother, who had hearing difficulties.

"My father is a daily wage earner. I will never let my parents down. I will succeed in life and take care of them," she said, tears welling in her eyes.

At the event, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was seen wiping his eyes as beneficiaries shared their ordeals and expressed their determination to study, crediting the state government's schemes.

"The schemes of the Dravidian model government are bringing significant change to every family. It is heartening to see our children achieving in life. These tears are tears of joy," he said later in a post on 'X'.

Athlete Rosy Meena expressed gratitude to Udhayanidhi Stalin, who holds the sports portfolio, for providing her with a Rs 1.5 lakh pole vault, enabling her to participate in competitions.

The event also showcased students who had pursued higher education abroad.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister's 'breakfast scheme', another initiative, addresses challenges of nutrition among children while encouraging regular school attendance.

"This scheme addresses the daily nutritional needs of poor children who do not have access to meals at home," Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said at the event, assuring its implementation in his state.

He is the second chief minister, after Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, to announce plans to adopt the scheme inspired by Tamil Nadu.

