 Odisha Civil Services Exam Results Declared; Priyansu Pal Secures First Rank
A total of 398 candidates, including 144 women, cleared the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023, announced by OPSC. Priyansu Pal from Angul topped the merit list, followed by Ananya Mishra and Sovan Pattanaik. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the successful candidates, urging them to serve transparently and contribute to the state’s development.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Odisha Civil Services Exam Results | Official Notification

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday declared the results of the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023, with 398 candidates, out of whom 144 are women, clearing the examination. The recruitment process was carried out in three phases: preliminary, main (written) examinations in April–May 2025 and personality tests in September.

Topper Profile: Priyansu Pal

Priyansu Pal, a resident of Angul district, topped the merit list by securing the first rank. According to media reports, a mining engineering graduate from Government Engineering College, Keonjhar (2018), Priyansu had previously worked in a private firm before moving to a managerial position in a multinational company. He quit his well-paying job in January 2025 to concentrate on studying for the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) exam full time.

Other Top Performers

The second rank went to Ananya Mishra, the sole woman among the top 10 merit-holders, and Sovan Pattanaik got the third position. OPSC made it clear that the selection of candidates is subject to provisional basis, subject to verification of original certificates by the appointing authorities.

Odisha Civil Services Exam Results

Congratulatory Messages

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his congratulations to the successful candidates. He took to X, stating, "My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all who have succeeded in the Odisha Administrative Service Examination. Administrative service is a matter of pride and it plays an important role in the development trajectory of the state. I hope that you will work transparently, impartially, and people-oriented from the grassroots level for the development of the state. May your future career be bright and I wish that you achieve progress in your professional life".

This year's result indicates an impressive showing by aspirants from across Odisha, showcasing the rising talent and commitment of young professionals such as Priyansu Pal and Ananya Mishra, who are poised to join the ranks of state governance and development from the grassroots level.

