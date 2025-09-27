Petal Gahlot’s Education Background And Career Milestones Behind India’s Firm Stand At UNGA; Know Her Journey

Petal Gahlot | Image: X

Petal Gahlot, a young Indian diplomat and First Secretary of India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has made international headlines after giving a sharp response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Her sharp intervention against cross-border terrorism highlighted India’s uncompromising stance and earned her recognition as one of the new generation of strong voices in global diplomacy.

#WATCH | New York | Exercising the right of reply of India on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's speech, Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot says, "Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism… pic.twitter.com/ALR2AnDoA9 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Education That Built Her Foundation

Gahlot's path to the UN started with a solid academic foundation. She earned her bachelor's degree in Political Science, Sociology, and French Literature from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and then a master's degree in Political Science and Government from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University. To acquire international experience, she earned a second master's in Language Interpretation and Translation from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, Monterey, USA. This blend of political science, governance, and linguistic education equipped her with both theoretical expertise and practical experience to handle complex international relations.

Career in Diplomacy

In 2015, Gahlot joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). She was Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs' European West Division (2020-2023), prior to her posting overseas at Indian missions in Paris and San Francisco. In July 2023, she took up her present position at the UN in New York, representing India in multilateral forums on peace, security, and cooperation.

Beyond Diplomacy

Besides her diplomatic life, Gahlot is also renowned for her artistic talent. She has been dubbed the "Guitar Diplomat" and posts musical performances on social media, with pieces such as "Bella Ciao" garnering broad acclaim.

The feeling of confusion, of being torn and of wanting everything and just one thing at the same time, encapsulated in this song from 12 years ago.



A cover of ‘Kabira’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani pic.twitter.com/ASs7usWki2 — Petal Gahlot (@petal_gahlot) May 5, 2025

A favourite from my time in Paris in 2016. A difficult cover and a modest attempt. “Lost On You” by @iamlp#Sunday #weekendmood pic.twitter.com/uKvtgGCPIM — Petal Gahlot (@petal_gahlot) June 11, 2023

By combining academic excellence, diplomatic experience, and a modern persona, Petal Gahlot stands out as a rising figure shaping India’s voice on the global stage.