Who Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her Education & Career Journey

IPS Bisma Qazi | Image: X

In a remarkable display of both courage and professionalism, IPS Bisma Qazi recently played a pivotal role in rescuing an eight-year-old girl from abduction, reuniting her with her family. Reflecting on the incident, she said, “That was one of the most rewarding moments of my career so far. It reinforced my belief that I chose the right path,” as reported by Cafe Social. This action has once again placed her in the national limelight as a symbol of commitment and bravery in law enforcement.

Who is Bisma Qazi?

Born in 1990 in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Bisma is the eldest of three children. Her academic brilliance was reflected from an early age, topping the classes and later winning a gold medal in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Kashmir University in the year 2014.

Yuva 2.0 Enrollement Fair with the objective:

Dilli police ka dil sa prayas Atma Nirbhar ho Dilli ka har ek Honhar.#DelhiPolice #YouthEmpowerment @dcprohinidelhi pic.twitter.com/KEmAzp3k6d — Qazi Bisma IPS (@QaziBisma_IPS) June 18, 2022

UPSC Journey Against Odds

In spite of obstacles such as curfews, internet shutdowns, and regional shutdowns, Bisma chased her dream to become a part of the Civil Services. According to the media reports, she achieved All India Rank 115 in UPSC CSE 2017 and became the first woman IPS officer from Kashmir who was deployed in the AGMUT cadre. Her training at Hyderabad-based National Police Academy was exceptional and earned her several awards.

Career and Public Service

Bisma started her career as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi and later worked in Srinagar as a Superintendent of Police. Outside of law enforcement, she is also involved in youth empowerment initiatives such as Mission YUVA and often speaks out to inspire young women, especially in Kashmir, as per the reports.

Piping Ceremony by worthy CP, Delhi. Promoted to Additional DCP rank 👮🏻‍♀️🚨 pic.twitter.com/fYJ7HL4jla — Qazi Bisma IPS (@QaziBisma_IPS) June 28, 2021

The saga of Bisma Qazi is an inspiring mix of education, determination, and public service, which demonstrates how courage, commitment, and resilience can conquer even the most difficult situations. Her performance, both on and off duty, still inspires numerous budding civil servants and young citizens nationwide.