 Who Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her Education & Career Journey
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWho Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her Education & Career Journey

Who Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her Education & Career Journey

IPS Bisma Qazi recently made headlines after rescuing an eight-year-old from abduction, showcasing courage and professionalism. Born in Srinagar, she is a gold medalist in Electronics Engineering and secured AIR 115 in UPSC 2017, becoming the first female IPS officer from Kashmir in the AGMUT cadre.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
IPS Bisma Qazi | Image: X

In a remarkable display of both courage and professionalism, IPS Bisma Qazi recently played a pivotal role in rescuing an eight-year-old girl from abduction, reuniting her with her family. Reflecting on the incident, she said, “That was one of the most rewarding moments of my career so far. It reinforced my belief that I chose the right path,” as reported by Cafe Social. This action has once again placed her in the national limelight as a symbol of commitment and bravery in law enforcement.

Who is Bisma Qazi?

Born in 1990 in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Bisma is the eldest of three children. Her academic brilliance was reflected from an early age, topping the classes and later winning a gold medal in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Kashmir University in the year 2014.

UPSC Journey Against Odds

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Central & Western Railway Services To Face Disruptions On September 28 For Maintenance Work
Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Central & Western Railway Services To Face Disruptions On September 28 For Maintenance Work
PM Modi Unveils Over ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha, Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express
PM Modi Unveils Over ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha, Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express
Twenty-One Companies Sign MoUs On Second Day Of World Food India 2025, Committing To Investments Worth ₹25,000 Crore
Twenty-One Companies Sign MoUs On Second Day Of World Food India 2025, Committing To Investments Worth ₹25,000 Crore
West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely To Walk Out Of Jail Yet
West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely To Walk Out Of Jail Yet

In spite of obstacles such as curfews, internet shutdowns, and regional shutdowns, Bisma chased her dream to become a part of the Civil Services. According to the media reports, she achieved All India Rank 115 in UPSC CSE 2017 and became the first woman IPS officer from Kashmir who was deployed in the AGMUT cadre. Her training at Hyderabad-based National Police Academy was exceptional and earned her several awards.

Read Also
Petal Gahlot’s Education Background And Career Milestones Behind India’s Firm Stand At UNGA;...
article-image

Career and Public Service

Bisma started her career as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi and later worked in Srinagar as a Superintendent of Police. Outside of law enforcement, she is also involved in youth empowerment initiatives such as Mission YUVA and often speaks out to inspire young women, especially in Kashmir, as per the reports.

The saga of Bisma Qazi is an inspiring mix of education, determination, and public service, which demonstrates how courage, commitment, and resilience can conquer even the most difficult situations. Her performance, both on and off duty, still inspires numerous budding civil servants and young citizens nationwide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely...

West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely...

Odisha Civil Services Exam Results Declared; Priyansu Pal Secures First Rank

Odisha Civil Services Exam Results Declared; Priyansu Pal Secures First Rank

Uttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search

Uttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search

'5 Lakh SC, ST Students Deprived Of Scholarships To Receive Them Before Diwali: UP CM Yogi...

'5 Lakh SC, ST Students Deprived Of Scholarships To Receive Them Before Diwali: UP CM Yogi...

Who Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her...

Who Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her...