 FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Outstanding Schools In Tech-Savvy Teaching Category
FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Outstanding Schools In Tech-Savvy Teaching Category

The survey features Outstanding Schools With Future Readiness & Upskilling, Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum, Outstanding Schools With Inclusive Classrooms, Outstanding Schools In Sports Category and the Outstanding Schools In Tech Savvy Teaching is a merit-based survey of the hundreds of schools across Mumbai.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today released the second edition of school survey 2023 on the occasion of Teacher's Day. The survey features Outstanding Schools With Future Readiness & Upskilling, Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum, Outstanding Schools With Inclusive Classrooms, Outstanding Schools In Sports Category and the Outstanding Schools In Tech Savvy Teaching is a merit-based survey of the hundreds of schools across Mumbai.

The second edition features 27 schools in Outstanding schools in the Tech-Savvy Teaching category.

Outstanding Schools In Tech-Savvy Teaching Category:

Aditya Birla World Academy

Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School

D. Y. Patil International School, Worli

G. D. Somani Memorial School

JBCN International School, Parel

The Cathedral And John Connon School

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Don Bosco High School, Matunga 

Lilavatibai Podar High School, ISC

Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School

Children's Academy, Malad

Children's Academy, Thakur Complex

N. L. Dalmia High School

Podar International School, Mira Road

Bombay Scottish School, Powai

Kanakia International School, ICSE & IB 

Oberoi International School

Pawar Public School, Bhandup

The Universal School

Trinity International School

Lodha World School, Dombivli 

OES International School, Vashi 

Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane 

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School

Vibgyor High, Kharghar

