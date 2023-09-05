FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Outstanding Schools In Tech-Savvy Teaching Category

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today released the second edition of school survey 2023 on the occasion of Teacher's Day. The survey features Outstanding Schools With Future Readiness & Upskilling, Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum, Outstanding Schools With Inclusive Classrooms, Outstanding Schools In Sports Category and the Outstanding Schools In Tech Savvy Teaching is a merit-based survey of the hundreds of schools across Mumbai.
The second edition features 27 schools in Outstanding schools in the Tech-Savvy Teaching category.
Outstanding Schools In Tech-Savvy Teaching Category:
Aditya Birla World Academy
Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School
D. Y. Patil International School, Worli
G. D. Somani Memorial School
JBCN International School, Parel
The Cathedral And John Connon School
Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West
Bombay Scottish School, Mahim
Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Don Bosco High School, Matunga
Lilavatibai Podar High School, ISC
Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School
Children's Academy, Malad
Children's Academy, Thakur Complex
N. L. Dalmia High School
Podar International School, Mira Road
Bombay Scottish School, Powai
Kanakia International School, ICSE & IB
Oberoi International School
Pawar Public School, Bhandup
The Universal School
Trinity International School
Lodha World School, Dombivli
OES International School, Vashi
Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane
Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School
Vibgyor High, Kharghar