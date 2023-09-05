FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: List Of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum

List Of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum | The FPJ

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal has released the second edition of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 results today. The second edition of the city’s merit-based survey saw participation from hundreds of schools across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The below list is of the 72 Outstanding Schools in the category of Learning And Curriculum. The Survey holds honest reviews and brings the state of schools in the city, while also encouraging stakeholders to improve the same through data on category performances, presence of essential facilitie and academic perspectives.

List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City |

List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City |

List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City |

List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City |

List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City

Aditya Birla World Academy

Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School

B.D. Somani International School

Bombay International School

Campion School

D. Y. Patil International School, Worli

G. D. Somani Memorial School

Gopi Birla School

Greenlawns School, Worli

JBCN International School, Parel

JB Petit High School

Lycée Français International De Mumbai

St. Annes High School, Colaba

St. Mary’s School, ICSE & ISC

St. Xavier’s School

The Cathedral And John Connon School

Villa Theresa High School

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

SVKM's CNM School

Utpal Shanghvi Global School

Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls' High School

Billabong High International School, Juhu

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Don Bosco High School

Jankidevi Public School

Kanakia International School

Lilavati Podar School

Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School

OES International School, Andheri

Panbai International School

Podar Prep, Pali Hill

St. Joseph, Juhu

St. Stanislaus High School

St. Stanislaus International School

C P Goenka International School, Oshiwara

Children's Academy, Ashok Nagar

D. G. Khetan International School

Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School, Malad

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali

JBCN International School, Borivali

JBCN International School, Oshiwara

Mainadevi Bajaj International School

N.L. Dalmia High School

Pinnacle High International School, Malad West

Ramniwas Bajaj English High School

RBK Global School Bhayander, CBSE

Sanjeevani World School

Vibgyor High, Malad East

Somaiya School

Bombay Scottish School, Powai

Garodia International Centre For Learning, Mumbai

Hiranandani Foundation School

JBCN International School, Chembur

MPS Pratiksha Nagar

Nahar International School

PG Garodia School

Shishuvan English Medium School

C P Goenka International School, Thane

C P Goenka International School, Ulwe

D. A. V. Public School, Thane

D. Y. Patil International School, Nerul

Lodha World School, Dombivli

Lodha World School, Thane

Narayana e-Techno School, Thane

OES International School, Navi Mumbai

Orchids The International School, Dombivli

Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School

To read full survey click here

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)