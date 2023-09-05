FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: List Of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal has released the second edition of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 results today. The second edition of the city’s merit-based survey saw participation from hundreds of schools across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.
The below list is of the 72 Outstanding Schools in the category of Learning And Curriculum. The Survey holds honest reviews and brings the state of schools in the city, while also encouraging stakeholders to improve the same through data on category performances, presence of essential facilitie and academic perspectives.
List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City |
List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City |
List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City |
List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City |
List of Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum Across The City
Aditya Birla World Academy
Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School
B.D. Somani International School
Bombay International School
Campion School
D. Y. Patil International School, Worli
G. D. Somani Memorial School
Gopi Birla School
Greenlawns School, Worli
JBCN International School, Parel
JB Petit High School
Lycée Français International De Mumbai
St. Annes High School, Colaba
St. Mary’s School, ICSE & ISC
St. Xavier’s School
The Cathedral And John Connon School
Villa Theresa High School
Bombay Scottish School, Mahim
SVKM's CNM School
Utpal Shanghvi Global School
Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls' High School
Billabong High International School, Juhu
Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East
Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West
Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Don Bosco High School
Jankidevi Public School
Kanakia International School
Lilavati Podar School
Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School
OES International School, Andheri
Panbai International School
Podar Prep, Pali Hill
St. Joseph, Juhu
St. Stanislaus High School
St. Stanislaus International School
C P Goenka International School, Oshiwara
Children's Academy, Ashok Nagar
D. G. Khetan International School
Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School, Malad
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali
JBCN International School, Borivali
JBCN International School, Oshiwara
Mainadevi Bajaj International School
N.L. Dalmia High School
Pinnacle High International School, Malad West
Ramniwas Bajaj English High School
RBK Global School Bhayander, CBSE
Sanjeevani World School
Vibgyor High, Malad East
Somaiya School
Bombay Scottish School, Powai
Garodia International Centre For Learning, Mumbai
Hiranandani Foundation School
JBCN International School, Chembur
MPS Pratiksha Nagar
Nahar International School
PG Garodia School
Shishuvan English Medium School
C P Goenka International School, Thane
C P Goenka International School, Ulwe
D. A. V. Public School, Thane
D. Y. Patil International School, Nerul
Lodha World School, Dombivli
Lodha World School, Thane
Narayana e-Techno School, Thane
OES International School, Navi Mumbai
Orchids The International School, Dombivli
Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane
Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School
To read full survey click here
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)