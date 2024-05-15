CUET UG Exam Postponement In Delhi: 'How Will The Results Be Fair?' Ask Students

CUET UG Admit Card |

The Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG), which was scheduled for today, May 15, has been postponed in Delhi by the National Testing Agency (NTA), citing unavoidable reasons.

NTA has stated that it will release the revised admit cards for candidates at a later date but has not confirmed the date yet.

Following NTA’s announcement, students have taken to X to express their frustration over the cancellation of the exam only a night before its specified date.

In a statement, NTA said, "It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centers across Delhi only," the NTA said in a statement”.

It further stated that the exam will proceed as scheduled in all other cities across the nation, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, as well as abroad. Exams on May 16, May 17 and May 18 at all centers, including in Delhi, will be conducted as scheduled, as per the NTA.

Students take their objections to X

Commenting that he cannot access his admit card, an X user requested NTA to not “ruin” students’ lives. “I have dreamed of this (exam) for 2 years”, said the student. Several other students have complained that the official server of CUET UG (cuetug.ntaonline.in) has been down, rendering them unable to download their admit cards. Others have said that the exam postponement has led to wastage of students’ energies and time, especially when they were preparing for more exam papers ahead. A parent said that his student was giving two exams on the same day, CUET and IPMAT (IIM Indore Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test) and now cannot give the CUET exam due to it being postponed. He asks who should be held accountable for “all this mess”.

Isn't this unfair for the other students? We atleast want normalisation for students who will appear on 29th may in Delhi.

Literally whole syllabus can be revised 10 times in these 15 days. Shameful. — Mohasin Khan (@MohasinK27797) May 14, 2024

Postpone exams all over India, demand students

A student commented on NTA’s post on X that he finds it intolerable seeing that the exam body is “playing with the future” of lakhs of students. He further complained about finding it difficult to visit his exam center at time, which he said is 121 kms away from his residence, when NTA announced the exam postponement just a day before the exam. Several X users have requested NTA to postpone the exam for all candidates, deeming it unfair that only Delhi students are being inconvenienced by the postponement. “How will the results be fair if NTA only postpones the exam for Delhi students”, asks another student. A user asks if the postponement is not unfair to other students across the country. “The whole syllabus can be revised 10 times in these 15 (extra) days”, he says, calling NTA’s decision shameful.

POSTPONE IT ALL OVER INDIA, IT'S NOT TOLERABLE THAT YOU ARE PLAYING WITH THE FUTURE OF 13.67 LAKH STUDENTS YOU GUYS ARE RELEASING ADMIT CARD JUST 12 HOUR AGO. HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO ENTER MY EXAM CENTRE AT TIME WHICH IS ALREADY 121 KMS AWAY FROM MY RESIDENCE. pic.twitter.com/KBFw3XT2a5 — Akshat Sharma (@AKSHaTSHARmA369) May 14, 2024

NTA’s actions don’t hold up to its mission statement, allege students

Students have called for more efficient management from the exam body. Sharing a picture of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA’s) mission statement being to improve equity and quality in education by administering research-based valid, reliable, efficient, transparent, fair and international-level assessment, a student comments that NTA’s actions don’t hold up to its mission statement. Another user comments, “Is this an exam or a death game?”.

I just wonder where your actions are to these words? Just searching for your reliability, efficiency, transparency (we never smelled that), fair conduction. You owe us a lot..! @NTA_Exams @EduMinOfIndia @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/CxdS4AspQQ — Rajalaxmi (@rajiii_7) May 14, 2024

The exam scheduled on May 15 will be held as per earlier communicated schedule in all other cities across the country (including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida) and abroad.

Exams scheduled on other dates (i.e. May 16, 17, 18) at all centers including those in Delhi will be held as scheduled.

CUET UG will be conducted between May 15 and May 24. About 13.48 lakh candidates, in multiple exam centers in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India, will be giving the exams.