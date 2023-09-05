FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Results Of City's Most Awaited, Honest Survey Of Schools Declared

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 | The FPJ

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal released The FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 results today on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. This is the second edition of the city’s most honest, merit-based survey which saw participation from hundreds of schools across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Banking on its success from last year, The FPJ again embarked on the journey to analyse Mumbai’s schools with the aim of helping parents make an informed choice and bettering the education fabric of the city. The survey brings to the fore the state of schools in the city, while also encouraging stakeholders to improve the same through data on category performances, presence of essential facilities, academic perspectives, and more.

The FPJ focused on five key parameters to assess the schools:

1. Learning & Curriculum

2. Sports & Extracurricular Activities

3. Tech-Savvy Teaching

4. Inclusive Classrooms

5. Future Readiness & Upskilling

The FPJ has categorised the schools under the aforementioned criteria based on their voluntary responses and evidence, in keeping up with its practice of not ranking schools or putting them up against one another.

To bring more expertise to the Schools Survey, The FPJ also formed a seven-member panel of jury members who are immensely knowledgeable and acclaimed in their respective fields.

Swati Vasudevan, Country Director, Khan Academy India; Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning School; Basanti Roy, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; Farida Lambay, Founder Trustee, Pratham; Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; Henry Menezes, Governing Council Member, International Sports University, Maharashtra; and Lajwanti D'souza, Consulting Editor, The FPJ, made up the distinguished group this year.

Proving its mantle of keeping the city well acquainted with the condition of schools in Mumbai, The FPJ made sure parents and students alike know how different parts of the city fare in key amenities through data graphs.

With the special FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey tabloid set to be released in a few days, the city will yet again witness the most holistic and inclusive analysis of school data.