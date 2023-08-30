FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Vatsal Sheth Reveals He Had 'Major Stage Fright'

The second edition of the Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 will be published by the Free Press Journal soon. While our back end crew is busy compiling the figures, we decided to record some celebrity reminiscences about their time in school as a part of The FPJ’s interview series #StarsSchoolsAndStories.

Vatsal Sheth, who is best known for his film Tarzan: The Wonder Car, was last seen on the big screen in the film Adipurush. He has also been a part of several successful TV shows. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Vatsal recalls his school days and shares a special message for today’s kids. Excerpts:

Which school did you study in and which was your favourite subject?

I studied in Utpal Sanghvi school which is in Juhu, Mumbai, and my favourite subject was Computers.

Who was your favourite teacher and why?

My favourite teacher was Mrs Miranda. She taught me when I was a very small kid, in Jr KG and Sr KG.

How often were you punished and what was the punishment?

Well, I was never punished. I was a very sidha-sadha and bhola-bhala kid who used to do everything right in school. So, I never got punished.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in?

I actually never took part in extracurricular activities. My whole school life I was quite a shy boy and I used to never get involved in all these extracurricular activities. I also had a major stage fright.

How many school friends are you still in touch with? How often do you meet them?

I’m in touch with a lot of my school friends. We don’t really meet up often but we are definitely in touch. We keep on exchanging messages on phone and call each other sometimes to exchange greetings.

Any particular location within school you used to hang out a lot?

We used to hang out a lot at our school canteen. I still remember we used to have the best pav bhaji there. In fact, now, as I am talking about it, I really feel like going back and having it.

What message would you like to give to today’s students?

I just think that school life is definitely the best. The bonds which you make with friends are great. Just enjoy the moment and have fun. Once you grow up and once you are out, you’ll definitely miss your school life and you’ll also come back and say that school life was the best life!