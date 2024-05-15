 AIAPGET 2024: Last Day to Apply Tomorrow, May 15; Exam Date Announced
Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the registration for the All-India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2024) tomorrow, May 15. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the AIAPGET 2024 application form by visiting the official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have the opportunity to make edits to their already submitted AIAPGET 2024 application forms. The NTA will open the AIAPGET 2024 application correction window for three days, from May 17 to May 19. The AIAPGET 2024 admit card will be issued on July 2, with the exam scheduled to take place on July 6. This exam is for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy (AYUSH).

Additionally, the NTA has extended the AIAPGET 2024 internship completion deadline from June 30 to July 31. According to the official notice, this extension was made based on a letter received from the Secretary of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi-110058.

For AIAPGET 2024 eligibility, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), or Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) from an accredited institution. AYUSH graduates are required to have completed or are expected to complete the compulsory 12-month rotatory internship by July 31, 2024.

Here's a breakdown of the AIAPGET 2024 application fee:

- General, Economically Weaker Section, Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer: Rs 2,700

- Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Person with Disabilities, Third gender: Rs 1,800

