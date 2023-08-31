FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: City's Most Favoured Survey Of Schools Back Again; Results On September 5

FPJ To Announce Results Of Mumbai Schools Survey On September 5. |

Mumbai: After conducting a successful Mumbai Schools Survey in 2022, The Free Press Journal is set to be back again with its second edition on September 5. The survey, which saw participation from over 100 schools across Thane, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, has had the honour of witnessing around 150 schools take part in 2023.

Maintaining its reputation as being free of cost, transparent, and merit-based, The FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 has gathered its findings about the state of the city’s schools based on five different parameters this year, namely:

1. Learning & Curriculum

2. Sports & Extracurricular Activities

3. Tech-Savvy Teaching

4. Inclusive Classrooms

5. Future Readiness & Upskilling

Going by its tradition of not ranking schools and pitting them against each other, The FPJ has categorised the institutions under the above parameters based on their voluntary responses, and evidence.

Seven-member Jury for FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023

To preserve its honest approach to the schools survey, The FPJ convened a jury panel of seven distinguished members from the academic field. Swati Vasudevan, Country Director, Khan Academy India; Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning School; Basanti Roy, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; Farida Lambay, Founder Trustee, Pratham; Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; Henry Menezes, Governing Council Member at the International Sports University, Maharashtra; and Lajwanti D'souza, Consulting Editor, The FPJ are part of the distinguished group this year.

With its second edition, set to be published on Tuesday, The FPJ will be announcing the results of Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 wherein different types of data with regards to Mumbai school facilities, expert opinions, word games, and celeb experiences will also be explored.