CBSE Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Schools Have 100% Pass Percentage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 100% Result of CBSE Schools in City | Representative image

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class tenth were declared on Monday. All the CBSE schools in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar secured 100 per cent results. However, the board had not declared the date of the result and hence the sudden announcement of the result on Monday created a chaotic situation among students and parents. Earlier, the class 12 results were declared and within an hour, the results of class 10 were declared.

The teachers and the parents were expecting the results to be declared on May 20. However, the results were declared seven days earlier. The results of the CBSE schools in the city are 100 per cent, said the principals of the schools.

In all, 5,126 students appeared for the class 10 and class 12 examination from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In all, 4,400 appeared for class 10 and 726 for class 12. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar comes under Pune division board and the examinations were held in 93 centres in the district.

This year, the total pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 is 93.6%. The overall pass percentage for girls is 94.75%, whereas the overall pass percentage for boys is 92.71%.

For CBSE Class 12, the overall pass percentage is 87.98%. Girls have yet again outshined the boys, with an overall pass percentage of 94.75%. The overall pass percentage for boys is 92.71%.

Additionally, this year, the practice of the CBSE releasing merit lists for the top-scoring students in the Class 10 and 12 exams was permanently discontinued. The purpose of this move is to lessen the amount of "unhealthy competition" that exists among students.