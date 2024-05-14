'My Feet Are Not On Ground': Asmi More On Scoring 98.8% In CBSE Class 10 Exam

Asmi More, from DAV Public School, Thane | File

Asmi More, from DAV Public School, Thane, scored 98.8% on the CBSE 10th exam.

Expressing her elation, Asmi shared, "To be very honest, this is the first time I am scoring 98.8%. For the past two years, I was in the range of 95, 94, 96. I wanted to score more than that, more than 97%. I think I am very happy right now. I am overwhelmed."

Reflecting on her preparation strategy, Asmi emphasised her dedication to completing tasks she set for herself. "At first, I was going very slow, not doing any kind of extra hard work. After I got my prelim results, which were very hard, I decided I needed to give in and do more hard work. During the board exams, I would not get up from my chair without completing the task I had taken on."

Being a Marathi student, Asmi highlighted her practice in both English and Marathi writing. She also made use of reference books in maths, science, and social science for her studies.

Talking about future Asmi has set her sights on the JEE with aspirations to join IIT Bombay. She said, “I have already taken admission in Gravity Classes, IIT JEE. I am aiming for IIT Bombay.”