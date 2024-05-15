Banaras Hindu University To Use UGC, CSIR NET Marks For PhD Admissions

Banaras Hindu University | Photo Credits: bhuonline.in

As per Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) announcement, marks from the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET), June 2024, will be used for admission to PhD programs for the academic session 2024-25.

The university will not be conducting a separate research entrance test for admission to PhD courses. It has advised prospective candidates to apply for the UGC NET June 2024 or CSIR NET June 2024 exams for admission to research programmes.

The UGC has allowed universities to use NET scores for PhD admissions.

"Based on the public notification dated March 27 from the University Grants Commission, BHU has decided that the scores of the UGC/CSIR NET Examination, June 2024, shall be used for admission to the PhD programme for the upcoming academic session, and no separate research entrance test will be conducted by the university," BHU noted in an official notice.

Eligibility Criteria for BHU PhD Admission 2024

Candidates who have qualified for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) will be eligible for consideration under the RET-exempted mode.

Candidates who have qualified for JRF and those who have qualified for categories II and III of the UGC/CSIR NET June 2024 will be eligible for consideration under the RET mode.

In the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, for admission to the PhD programme under the RET mode, the score from the Agricultural Services Recruitment Board (ASRB) examination 2024 will be used.

The BHU said that it offers two modes of PhD admissions:

1. Research Entrance Test (RET) mode

2. Research Entrance Test Exempted (RET-Exempted) mode.

A detailed PhD information bulletin 2024 will be released on the official website - bhu.ac.in.