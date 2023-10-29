Banaras Hindu University Opens Applications For Junior Research Fellow Position

Representative Image

Banaras Hindu University is currently seeking applications for a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a SERB sponsored project. The project, titled 'Role of transcription factor Cut in glial niche development and its influence on Neural Stem Cell micro environment,' spans three years and offers a monthly stipend of ₹31,000 plus a 16% House Rent Allowance (HRA). Interested candidates can apply until November 17, 2023.

Candidates applying for this position should hold an MSc degree in Zoology, Life Sciences, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Molecular and Human Genetics, or a related field, with a minimum of 55% marks.

Additionally, they should have qualified NET/GATE. The maximum age limit for applicants is 28 years. Preference will be given to candidates with relevant experience, programming skills (Python and Java), and familiarity with statistical tools like R.

For the application process, candidates must fill out correct information and complete the application form with essential details such as their name, permanent and correspondence address, parental names, contact information, educational history (beginning from High School or its equivalent), and any relevant experience.

This information, along with attested copies of academic records and certificates, should be submitted through a Google form provided for the application process.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)