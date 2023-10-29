Complaint Filed Against 'False Propaganda' On Muslim Students' Protest In Kerala

X - @AmyMek

The Youth Congress has taken a firm stance against the spread of what it deems as "false propaganda" on social media and has officially filed a complaint with Kerala's Director General of Police, seeking legal action in response. This move comes in the wake of a viral video that depicts a confrontation between a woman and college students wearing burqas on a bus.

The video in question portrayed the situation as Muslim women in Kerala forbidding a Hindu woman from boarding the bus without wearing a burqa. This misrepresentation sparked widespread sharing and discussion on social media platforms, potentially contributing to communal tensions.

Absolute lie. Students of Khansa Women's College for Advanced Studies in #Kasaragod's Kumbla are protesting against private buses for not stopping at the bus stop in front of their college. Private buses avoid taking students because students have concession on their tickets. https://t.co/0eXhoPFMMk — george poikayil (@george_poikayil) October 27, 2023

According to India Today, Youth Congress leader JS Akhil, who filed the complaint, provided context to the incident. He explained that a group of college students in Kasargod had staged a protest because the bus had failed to halt at their designated stop. To convey their dissatisfaction, they stood on the road until the bus came to a stop, and they were able to board it. This legitimate act of protest led to an inconvenience for a woman passenger, who, understandably, questioned the students about their actions.

The video capturing this incident was subsequently circulated on social media, with some individuals manipulating the narrative to undermine the principles of secularism in the state. The Youth Congress has taken this matter seriously and is urging the authorities to address the misleading information and inflammatory content surrounding the incident, emphasising the importance of accurate reporting and preventing the distortion of facts to serve divisive agendas. This complaint aims to rectify the misconceptions and false impressions that have emerged from the viral video.