Teacher Faces Legal Action for Allegedly Slapping Class 5 Student in Uttar Pradesh

Representative Image

An incident at a prominent school in the city has led to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against a female Physical Education (PT) teacher. The FIR includes charges of voluntarily causing harm and criminal intimidation. The allegations revolve around the teacher slapping a Class 5 student, a concerning incident that unfolded on the school premises.

According to the student's father, who initiated the complaint at the Gautam Palli police station, the teacher had summoned his son, along with several other students, from their regular first-floor classroom to the PT room located on the ground floor. In what appears to be an inexplicable turn of events, the teacher reportedly subjected the young student to a barrage of slaps and even resorted to beating him with a stick. Remarkably, there seems to be no apparent fault on the part of the student, making this incident all the more perplexing.

The father, deeply disturbed by the incident, expressed his concerns, particularly about the emotional impact it has had on his son, who now grapples with fear and anxiety. The distressing episode has left both the student and his family seeking justice and a resolution to the trauma they have endured.

Intriguingly, the victim of this unfortunate incident happens to be the grandson of a prominent leader associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), adding a layer of complexity and public attention to this case. The incident has sparked a dialogue on the importance of safeguarding the well-being and safety of students within educational institutions and the need for strict action against any form of mistreatment or violence.

Read Also SCERT Urges Directorate Of Education To Fill 90 Assistant Professor Positions

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)