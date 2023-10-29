SCERT Urges Directorate Of Education To Fill 90 Assistant Professor Positions

representative image

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has requested the Directorate of Education (DoE) to initiate recruitment for filling 90 Assistant Professor positions. These vacancies, as outlined in the recent circular, pertain to Assistant Professors in Academic Level 10 (UGC), the entry-level of the pay matrix with a range of Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400, to be filled on a deputation basis within SCERT.

Manish Jain, Deputy Director of SCERT, pointed out in his letter that among the current 54 Assistant Professors in SCERT/DIETs on deputation from the Directorate of Education, 32 will have completed their 3-year deputation period by December 2023. Therefore, as per approved norms, a total of 90 Assistant Professor positions are to be filled through deputation from the Directorate of Education. He wrote, "It is respectfully submitted that at present 54 Assistant Professors are working in SCERT/DIETs on deputation from Directorate of Education.”

“Out of these 54 Assistant Professors, 32 Assistant Professors are going to complete a deputation period of 3 years in December 2023. As per the approved norms a total 90 posts of Assistant Professors are to be filled by deputation from Directorate of Education,” Jain added in the letter.

To qualify for this position, candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria, which include having either five years of service in level eight, seven years of service in level seven, or ten years of service in level six, as per the norms outlined by the University Grants Commission.

The position entails responsibilities such as curriculum development, research, and conducting pre-service training for students pursuing Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El.Ed), Diploma in Pre-school education (DPSE), and Bachelor of Education (B. El. Ed). Additionally, it's important to note that the maximum age limit for appointment should not surpass 56 years as of the application deadline, which is November 6, 2023.

