State Education Department to Set Up Computer Centers Across Districts

The Maharashtra state government has taken a significant step towards promoting digital infrastructure and online education by announcing plans to establish a multipurpose computer center in each district. These centers, with a capacity of 50 to 150 computers, aim to enhance the use of technology in the education sector, facilitating online education, training, and assessments.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to advancing digital learning opportunities across the state.

On Friday, the School Education Department issued a government resolution (GR) concerning this matter. According to the GR, “The department should establish an e-library and study centre in each district of the state to create digital infrastructure. The same is mentioned in the National Education Policy 2020."

An allocation of approximately ₹60 crore has been sanctioned to fund the establishment of the technology center. This significant financial commitment underscores the government's dedication to advancing the cause of digital infrastructure and education.

On September 5 this year, a high-level committee of secretaries convened to deliberate on this directive, culminating in the decision to establish computer centers in each district of the state.

The pivotal responsibility of implementing this far-reaching scheme has been entrusted to Kailash Pagare, who currently serves as the state project director of the Maharashtra Primary Education Council.

