NTA Announces JEE Main 2024 Exam Dates And Details

Representational image | PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024, a crucial entrance exam for aspiring engineering students in India.

When will JEE Main 2024 Application forms will be available?

The first session of the JEE Main 2024 is set to take place from January 24 to February 1, with the second session is from April 1 to April 15, 2024. Prospective candidates eager to participate can expect the application form to be released in December 2023, with registrations taking place via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

It's important to note that the registration process for the January session will begin ahead of the April session. NTA will also give out the vital information, including eligibility criteria, application fees, and exam centre details, alongside the official registration date.

JEE Main 2024: Paper Structure and Subjects



The JEE Main 2023 exam will be a 3-hour Computer Based Test, featuring Multiple Choice (MCQ) and Integer Value (Numerical Value Answer) questions. Paper 1 consists of 90 questions covering Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from class 11 and 12. Paper 2A focuses on Maths, General Aptitude, Architecture, while Paper 2B includes Maths, General Aptitude, and Planning questions from the Class 11 and 12 syllabus.

JEE Main exams is an entrance exam for prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) across the country. Stay tuned for updates as the registration date approaches, and prepare for this career-defining examination.

