NTA Releases Exam Calendar For 2024-25; JEE, NEET-UG, CUET, UGC-NET Dates Revealed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced important dates catering to some of the major entrance examinations in India. The testing body has released the schedule for the academic year 2024-25.

According to the development announced by NTA, the dates for Joint Entrance Examination - Main Session 1 (JEE-Main Session 1) are between January 24, 2024 to February 1, 2024. JEE Main Session 2, on the other hand, will be conducted between April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024. Both JEE Main Session 1 and 2 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, conducted in the pen to paper/OMR format, will be conducted on May 5, 2024.

National Testing Agency(NTA) releases Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25 for some major examinations. pic.twitter.com/3m5BXaVzUY — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 19, 2023

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG will be taken for the candidates during separate months. CUET UG will be held between May 15-May 31, 2024, while CUET PG will be conducted between March 11 - March 28 in CBT mode. It should be noted that registration dates for the undergraduate entrance exams have not been announced yet.

University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), which is taken by candidates wishing to qualify for the post of assistant professorship and additionally junior research fellowships, will be held between June 10 - June 21, 2024.

According to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, results for CUET PG, UG and UGC-NET will be announced within three weeks since the last test.

For the Academic year 2024-25, UGC-NET will be conducted by NTA from 10th June - 21 June 2024. Results will be announced within three weeks of last test. For more details please visit https://t.co/FdNLx3zcHA pic.twitter.com/BktTkxQmzm — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 19, 2023

For the Academic year 2024-25, Common University Entrance Test for Post-graduate programmes (CUET-PG) will be conducted by NTA from 11th March - 28th March 2024. Results will be announced within three weeks of last test. For more details please visit https://t.co/FdNLx3zcHA pic.twitter.com/JNoy2ySy5p — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 19, 2023

