NTA Declares NCET 2023 Exam Results on ncet.samarth.ac.in | Photo: Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the results for the NCET 2023 examination. Aspirants can access their scores on the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA administered the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 on August 9, facilitating admission to the four-year integrated teacher education programme (ITEP) across 42 central and state universities, including prestigious institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and government colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

The computer-based NCET 2023 exam spanned 127 cities and saw the participation of 16,004 candidates. The test was conducted in multiple languages such as Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The question paper for NCET 2023 was divided into four sections. The first section required candidates to select two languages from a pool of 33 options, each with 20 questions. The second section delved into domain-specific subjects, necessitating candidates to choose three subjects, each carrying 25 questions.

The third section entailed answering 25 questions on general awareness. The final section assessed teaching aptitude, comprising 20 questions. All questions in every section were mandatory, with candidates awarded four marks for correct answers and a deduction of 1 mark for incorrect responses.

How to Check NCET 2023 Results:

1. Visit the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Click on the 'NCET 2023 Result' link.

3. Log in using your credentials.

4. Download the result card for future reference.

The release of NCET 2023 results marks a crucial step for candidates aspiring to pursue integrated teacher education. It is advised to carefully follow the provided steps to access your result.

