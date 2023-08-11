NTA Declares JNU Recruitment Exam 2023 Result At recruitment.nta.nic.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023 is out now. Candidates can check the results through the official site of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the written examination for various non-teaching posts in JNU on April 26, May 4 and 29, June 2, 2023 at various exam centres.

Through this recruitment drive JNU aims to fill 388 non-teaching posts in the University. Candidates who will qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for the interview round. Mere appearing in the recruitment test and qualifying the test is not the criteria for interview. It will be subject to fulfillment of all eligibility criteria and verification of documents.

Direct link to check JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023

Steps to check JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023:

Visit the official site of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Click on JNU Recruitment Exam Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the posts have been given in a table.

Click on the link available on the posts to check the results.

Once the PDF file is available, check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

