FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Outstanding Schools In Sports Facilities & Extracurricular Category

Mumbai: The second edition of the school survey 2023 by the Free Press Journal is released today on the occasion of Teacher's Day. The second edition features Outstanding Schools With Future Readiness & Upskilling, Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum, Outstanding Schools With Inclusive Classrooms, Outstanding Schools In Sports Category and the Outstanding Schools In Tech Savvy Teaching is a merit-based survey of the of hundreds of schools across Mumbai.

The second edition has 33 schools on the list of Outstanding schools in the sports facilities and Extracurricular category. Below is the list of Schools.

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Outstanding Schools In Sports Category | FPJ

Outstanding Schools In Sports category

Aditya Birla World Academy

B.D. Somani International School

Campion School

Christ Church School

Diamond Jubilee High School

St. Mary’s School, ICSE & ISC

The Cathedral And John Connon School

Billabong High International School, Juhu

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

Children's Academy, Malad

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Don Bosco High School, Matunga

Jankidevi Public School

Jamnabai Narsee School

Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School

St. Stanislaus High School

St. Stanislaus International School

Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School, Borivali

Children's Academy, Thakur Complex

N.L. Dalmia High School

RBK Global School Bhayander, CBSE

Sanjeevani World School

JBCN International School, Chembur

Kanakia International School, ICSE and IB

Nahar International School

Pawar Public School, Bhandup

D.Y. Patil International School, Nerul

Lodha World School, Taloja

Pawar Public School, Dombivli

Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School

