FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Outstanding Schools In Sports Facilities & Extracurricular Category

Mumbai: The second edition of the school survey 2023 by the Free Press Journal is released today on the occasion of Teacher's Day. The second edition features Outstanding Schools With Future Readiness & Upskilling, Outstanding Schools In Learning And Curriculum, Outstanding Schools With Inclusive Classrooms, Outstanding Schools In Sports Category and the Outstanding Schools In Tech Savvy Teaching is a merit-based survey of the of hundreds of schools across Mumbai.
The second edition has 33 schools on the list of Outstanding schools in the sports facilities and Extracurricular category. Below is the list of Schools.
FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Outstanding Schools In Sports Category | FPJ
Outstanding Schools In Sports category
Aditya Birla World Academy
B.D. Somani International School
Campion School
Christ Church School
Diamond Jubilee High School
St. Mary’s School, ICSE & ISC
The Cathedral And John Connon School
Billabong High International School, Juhu
Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East
Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West
Bombay Scottish School, Mahim
Children's Academy, Malad
Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Don Bosco High School, Matunga
Jankidevi Public School
Jamnabai Narsee School
Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School
St. Stanislaus High School
St. Stanislaus International School
Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School, Borivali
Children's Academy, Thakur Complex
N.L. Dalmia High School
RBK Global School Bhayander, CBSE
Sanjeevani World School
JBCN International School, Chembur
Kanakia International School, ICSE and IB
Nahar International School
Pawar Public School, Bhandup
D.Y. Patil International School, Nerul
Lodha World School, Taloja
Pawar Public School, Dombivli
Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane
Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School
