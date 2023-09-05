FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: List Of Outstanding Schools With Inclusive Classrooms. | FPJ

Mumbai: The second edition of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 results is out today on the occasion of Teacher's Day. The second edition of the city’s merit-based survey saw participation from hundreds of schools across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

There are 39 Schools in the category of Schools With Inclusive Classrooms. The Survey holds the most honest reviews about the state of schools in Mumbai which can improve the performance of the institutes in future.

List Of Top Schools With Inclusive Classrooms | FPJ

List Of Top Schools With Inclusive Classrooms | FPJ

List Of Top Schools With Inclusive Classrooms | FPJ

List of Top Schools With Inclusive classrooms:

Diamond Jubilee High School

Greenlawns School, Worli

St. Mary’s School, ICSE & ISC

Anjuman-i-islam’s Dr. MIJ High School

Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls' High School

B.P.M. High School, Khar West

Billabong High International School, Juhu

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

Don Bosco High School, Matunga

Jankidevi Public School

St Stanislaus High School

Children's Academy, Malad

Children's Academy ,Thakur Complex

N.L. Dalmia High School

Pawar Public School, Bhandup

Veer Bhagat Singh International School

Vibgyor High, Goregaon

C.E.S's Michael High School

Kanakia International School, ICSE & IB

Pawar Public School, Bhandup

SIES High School

Meridian School, Kalyan

Orchids The International School, Dombivli

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School

Vibgyor High, Kharghar