FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: List Of Outstanding Schools With Inclusive Classrooms

Mumbai: The second edition of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 results is out today on the occasion of Teacher's Day. The second edition of the city’s merit-based survey saw participation from hundreds of schools across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.
There are 39 Schools in the category of Schools With Inclusive Classrooms. The Survey holds the most honest reviews about the state of schools in Mumbai which can improve the performance of the institutes in future.
List Of Top Schools With Inclusive Classrooms | FPJ
List Of Top Schools With Inclusive Classrooms | FPJ
List Of Top Schools With Inclusive Classrooms | FPJ
List of Top Schools With Inclusive classrooms:
Diamond Jubilee High School
Greenlawns School, Worli
St. Mary’s School, ICSE & ISC
Anjuman-i-islam’s Dr. MIJ High School
Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls' High School
B.P.M. High School, Khar West
Billabong High International School, Juhu
Bombay Scottish School, Mahim
Don Bosco High School, Matunga
Jankidevi Public School
St Stanislaus High School
Children's Academy, Malad
Children's Academy ,Thakur Complex
N.L. Dalmia High School
Pawar Public School, Bhandup
Veer Bhagat Singh International School
Vibgyor High, Goregaon
C.E.S's Michael High School
Kanakia International School, ICSE & IB
Pawar Public School, Bhandup
SIES High School
Meridian School, Kalyan
Orchids The International School, Dombivli
Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School
Vibgyor High, Kharghar