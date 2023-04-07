 FPJ felicitates top 15 authors of Pen to Paper review writing contest
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFPJ felicitates top 15 authors of Pen to Paper review writing contest

FPJ felicitates top 15 authors of Pen to Paper review writing contest

At the end of the boot camp, The FPJ announced the names of our top 15 winning authors which were carefully selected from an extensive list of over 300 participants.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
This contest came to life nearly four months ago, when The FPJ voyaged on a quest to ensure that the voice of the young is heard loud and clear. | FIle

Mumbai: After receiving an overwhelming response from hundreds of young authors, The Free Press Journal felicitated the best teenage review writers of Mumbai on Friday, April 7, 2023. Famous journalist and author - Shabnam Minwalla, graced the felicitation ceremony while guiding all our participants through an FPJ exclusive ‘young authors writing boot camp'.

Read Also
Mumbai: Free Press Journal introduces 'Pen to Paper' for budding teen writers across the city; read...
article-image
Shabnam Minwalla

Shabnam Minwalla | File

SAt the end of the boot camp, The FPJ announced the names of our top 15 winning authors which were carefully selected from an extensive list of over 300 participants. The winning entries were handpicked based on their creativity, style, vocabulary, and grammatical soundness amid many other factors for the debutant run of Pen to Paper.

This contest came to life nearly four months ago, when The FPJ voyaged on a quest to ensure that the voice of the young is heard loud and clear. We called upon the best teenage writers in Mumbai to pen down a review about any person, place, thing, or idea that came to their mind. And the young ones proved that they know what they are talking about.

Read Also
FPJ's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Take a look at top performers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi govt forcing teachers to write answers on blank papers, alleges Congress

Delhi govt forcing teachers to write answers on blank papers, alleges Congress

Himachal passes bill to take care of orphans' education, provide Rs 4,000 'Pocket Money'

Himachal passes bill to take care of orphans' education, provide Rs 4,000 'Pocket Money'

FPJ felicitates top 15 authors of Pen to Paper review writing contest

FPJ felicitates top 15 authors of Pen to Paper review writing contest

Delhi: Police nabs a man by yellow shirt, arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in closed school

Delhi: Police nabs a man by yellow shirt, arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in closed school

Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses

Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses