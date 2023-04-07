FPJ felicitates top 15 authors of Pen to Paper review writing contest

This contest came to life nearly four months ago, when The FPJ voyaged on a quest to ensure that the voice of the young is heard loud and clear. | FIle

Mumbai: After receiving an overwhelming response from hundreds of young authors, The Free Press Journal felicitated the best teenage review writers of Mumbai on Friday, April 7, 2023. Famous journalist and author - Shabnam Minwalla, graced the felicitation ceremony while guiding all our participants through an FPJ exclusive ‘young authors writing boot camp'.

SAt the end of the boot camp, The FPJ announced the names of our top 15 winning authors which were carefully selected from an extensive list of over 300 participants. The winning entries were handpicked based on their creativity, style, vocabulary, and grammatical soundness amid many other factors for the debutant run of Pen to Paper.

This contest came to life nearly four months ago, when The FPJ voyaged on a quest to ensure that the voice of the young is heard loud and clear. We called upon the best teenage writers in Mumbai to pen down a review about any person, place, thing, or idea that came to their mind. And the young ones proved that they know what they are talking about.