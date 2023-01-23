Mumbai: Free Press Journal introduces 'Pen to Paper' for budding teen writers across the city; read details here

Free Press Journal's Pen to paper event |

Mumbai: Hold onto all those offbeat opinions, Mumbai teens, your relatives might just read them in a newspaper. The Free Press Journal, the city’s trusted mouthpiece, has embarked upon its latest quest to ensure that voice of the young is heard loud and clear. ‘Pen to Paper’ - our thrilling writing contest welcomes all whose age ends with ‘teen’. The most striking wordsmith will make rounds in The FPJ’s international newspaper, even before they’re out of college!

Slam, suggest, or praise - students have to submit a well-worded review before January 31 to partake in the contest. You could critique a person, place, movie, or any place your mind goes to when you hear the word ‘review’. You can even review your teachers and count on us not to tell. Those with many feathers up their caps are free to write multiple reviews and submit them as separate entries.

‘Pen to Paper’ might cost you some time, even some brain cells, but that’s about it. The free to all and open-to-young writing competition is meant to give that ‘extra push’ to all the authors, columnists, and journalists of tomorrow. Literateurs, critics, savants, and rookies can all submit multiple reviews, free of cost, to prove that they can work their quill.

The last date for the Pen to Paper event is January 31 |

The only way to know how good you are at writing is to write first! You can go along with the classic ‘fairy tale’ style of writing where you start off with an introduction, get into the meat of your story, and leave the readers hooked with a killer conclusion. If you’re sure and brave, follow your gut and do away with all the ‘rules’ of writing. We’d love to see you be funny, be blunt, but always honest! The FPJ with all its tech ammunition will run plagiarism checks to ensure that the writing is yours. Most importantly, remember, there is no benchmark to play with - the world is your paper and your thoughts are the pen.

How to participate?

All aboard! To register for The FPJ’s ‘Pen to Paper’ writing competition, scan the QR code below or simply head onto - school.freepressjournal.in/pentopaper/ . Fill in the google form and register by filling in your name, age, and other details. Submit the google form and keep the link handy, you can come back to type your essay any time you’re ready - before January 31!

