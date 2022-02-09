FPJ-ED: ‘Time and dreams are inextricably linked...': A student shares his experience of studying in the UK

There is a co-relation between dreams and time, isn't it? Some days, some years, some decades are empty. It's just flat water. And then you come across a day, or week, a year, or even an afternoon, and it is everything. It is the whole thing. This exact thing happened to me at the beginning of 2021, when I was allowed to fulfill a long-held dream of mine: to study and experience what it is like to be an international student in the United Kingdom. I am currently pursuing my Masters from Nottingham Trent University in Advertising and Marketing.

I have been here for six months and I have learned so much from everyone.

The UK, given its weather and its connection with sports, was a no-brainer for me. When I landed here, I got a part-time job with a championship football club, pouring tap beers and heating pies, just like I imagined. Since the number of games played by the club was insufficient to support me financially, I took on other part-time jobs. Finding part-time jobs is not hard, sustaining them is. Most of the Indian students who take up jobs have a difficult time continuing it because of the effort and energy it requires.

My course offered a placement year, which consists of 9-12 months of hands-on experience in the industry during which I would gain valuable skills that will lead to better job prospects. Now comes the myth that it is impossible to find work in the UK. I wouldn't say it's impossible, but it's certainly difficult, as it is everywhere. I've applied, written numerous cover letters, undertaken approximately 15-20 final interviews, and even came close to signing with an agency. If you know what kind of work would suit your skills and if you can demonstrate them well, there's likely a job for you. The process is exhausting, but as I previously stated, time and dreams are inextricably linked. I have two interviews this week, and I am hoping that one of them will make my afternoon or rather my year.

