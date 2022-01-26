FPJ-Ed: ‘It’s a harsh winter for Indian students in Canada...’ A student recounts his time in the country

I moved to Canada in September 2021 to pursue my diploma in Hospitality (Hotel and Resort Service Management) from Fanshawe College, Toronto. In the beginning, it wasn't that cold. I wore my thermals, over layered with coats, gloves, and a cap. My friends who were already living in Canada told me to do so.

It was not when I came, but in winters, that I realized how freezing Canada could get. At such times, the thermals don't keep you warm either. I'm still coping with the weather here. There is a list of things one needs to live efficiently in Canadian winters. A private car is one of them.

My course lectures have been online ever since I came here. The only time I went on campus was to collect my Student-ID. My lecture timings were 12-4 pm. Hence, realizing that classes (both level 1 and level 2) were online, I applied for a job in a car wash company nearby. I worked as a cashier there. Nevertheless, I got tired and wanted to give my lectures and exams equal attention.

When winter came in December, I couldn't get out of my house. It was tough to even cook myself a meal. There is something about Canada and depression. Since I shared my apartment with two other fellows, they would help me cope. But that never stopped me from missing home.

In the same month, I got a call from my friends, who were moving to a new city (Scarborough) in Canada. They wanted me to come. I did not think for a second decided to move there, too. Since my friends are all Indians, I get a familiar feeling and support. We help each other in various aspects of life.

Now I live in Scarborough and attend my lectures online like I would in Toronto. I work in a cloth factory (20 hours in 2-3 days) which helps me pay my rent. All of us split the rent (450 $). It is not a burden since everyone has good jobs here. We equally manage the expenses- food, gas, rent, home supplies, bills, etc. For now, my life as an Indian in Canada is under control. But there is something about living with your loved ones in a foreign country.

