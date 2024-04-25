JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Results: 'Crucial For Students To Understand Concepts....' Says Female Topper Sanvi Jain

Sanvi Jain |

Sanvi Jain from Bangalore has topped the JEE Main 2024 examination and bagged the All India Rank 34. She is the first female topper in the list of 56 students who scored 100 percentile. The second female topper in the list is Delhi's Shayna Sinha, who got AIR 37.

Expressing her happiness and excitement about being the female topper, Jain said, "It feels really good to be the female topper and score the 100 percentile at the same time."

She has been preparing for the JEE Main exam for the last 4 years. She joined the Aakash Institute when she was in class 9. She cleared the JEE Main Session 1 exam scoring 99.999 percentile. When asked about the reason for appearing for the session 2 exam, she said, "The reason I took the session 2 exam was just for practice."

Highlighting the JEE main session 2 preparations, she emphasises that it is important to understand the concepts and that is the right way to learn them. She said, "It is very crucial for the students to first focus on the foundation and clear the basics rather than jumping into hard-hitting theories and practicals."

She further added that spending time with friends and family helps to relax the mind and focus on the studies better. "I talked to my friends and also went down for a peaceful walk every day to stay calm and focused."

She is also preparing to appear for the upcoming NEET 2024 exam. When discussing her future path, she revealed that she is in a dilemma about choosing between pursuing a career in medicine or engineering.