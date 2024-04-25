Meet Nilkrishna Gajare: Maharashtra's Topper in JEE Main 2024, A Farmer's Son & National Archer

Official

Mumbai: Nilkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra’s Washim topped JEE Main 2024 examination. He secured a perfect score in the exam, with Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aarav Bhatt, who got AIR 2 and 3, respectively. A total of 56 students from different states across the country achieved a perfect score.

Neel is the son of a farmer who left his village to attend coaching in Nagpur. He told, " my childhood was spent in Belkhed in Washim district near Akola; and after studying here till class 4, he studied in JCI School, Karanja Lad from class 5 to 10, then took admission in ALLEN in class 11."

His father is a farmer and their family depends on farming, "My family has also faced financial challenges. When I took admission in Allen, I got 75 percent scholarship, due to which I could proceed in JEE preparation. My parents did not fulfill many of their own needs to continue my studies."

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, Neel credits his parents for always motivating him. "Many times, when my marks were less in the test, they would give me courage and explain to me to prepare well for the next one. I want to go into research in Physics, so I have targeted JEE."

Nilkrishna also excels in Archery

"I have played even state and national tournaments. This game teaches me concentration to achieve the goal," said Neel.

Talking about subject wise preparation, he said, "I read Physics class notes taking them as reference. I also study physical chemistry like this. I learn inorganic chemistry by reviewing notes and organic chemistry by solving notes and problems. There should be maximum practice in Maths.

Speaking about his further plans, he said that he at present his main focus is on JEE Advanced and wishes to pursue B.Tech from CS branch of IIT Mumbai.

Neelkrishna’s study routine includes multiple revisions and extensive practice to hone his skills. "A student should aspire to know more and more and keep questioning until the solution to the question is understood. Don't be shy to ask. I self-study for 10 to 12 hours every day," advised Neel for aspiring students.