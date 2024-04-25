JEE Main Topper Aryan Prakash From Maharashtra Secures AIR 10, Plans To Pursue BTech from IIT Bombay...

Official

National Testing Agency, NTA declared the JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2024 yesterday, April 24, 2024, around 11 PM. A total of 56 students, the majority from the state of Telangana and Maharashtra, scored 100 percentile. Aryan Prakash among the 56 has secured AIR 10 in JEE. Check his story below.

Aryan Prakash has been a regular classroom student of Allen for the last two years and secured All India Rank 10 by scoring a perfect score of 300 out of 300 in JEE Main. His father Ranjan Prakash and Naina Prakash have served as an Income Tax Officer earlier. Besides his hard work, he gives credit for his success to his parents and teachers.

Seventeen-year-old Aryan told the Free Press Journal that he is feeling very elevated to achieve this. “Finally my hard work has really paid off. I knew that on exam day if i maintain exam temperament I will do well.” said Aryan, who has been preparing for this for the past two years.

While speaking about his study preparation, he said he self-studies for 8 to 9 hours daily. "Session 2 was much more relaxed and there wasn't much difference in the exam pattern from Session 1. There was two-three questions where I was stuck but I spend more time on it but then I got it," added Aryan.

Speaking about his further plans, he said that he at present his main focus is on JEE Advanced and wishes to pursue BTech from IIT Bombay. This year, a total of 11,79,569 registered in Session 2 out of which 10,67,959 candidates appeared. The total number of unique candidates registered in both sessions were 14,76,557 out of which 14,15,110 appeared.